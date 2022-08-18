Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Major Shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In Buys 50,000 Shares

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,676,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,042,195. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Maple Rock Capital Partners In also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Maple Rock Capital Partners In acquired 171,851 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,648,223.91.

On Friday, June 17th, Maple Rock Capital Partners In bought 44,149 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.82 per share, for a total transaction of $654,288.18.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 112,041 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $1,370,261.43.

On Monday, August 15th, Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 1,830 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $23,533.80.

Groupon Stock Performance

Shares of GRPN opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $363.54 million, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 2.06. Groupon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Groupon

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.82 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Groupon by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,007 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $44,557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,314 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after buying an additional 92,374 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 568,767 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after buying an additional 193,315 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Groupon by 170.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,552 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 342,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Groupon by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,886 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRPN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $12.10 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Groupon to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Groupon from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Groupon from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Groupon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Groupon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

