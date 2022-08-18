Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Major Shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In Buys 50,000 Shares

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,676,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,042,195. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Maple Rock Capital Partners In also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Maple Rock Capital Partners In acquired 171,851 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,648,223.91.
- On Friday, June 17th, Maple Rock Capital Partners In bought 44,149 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.82 per share, for a total transaction of $654,288.18.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 112,041 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $1,370,261.43.
- On Monday, August 15th, Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 1,830 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $23,533.80.
Groupon Stock Performance
Shares of GRPN opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $363.54 million, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 2.06. Groupon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Groupon
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Groupon by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,007 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $44,557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,314 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after buying an additional 92,374 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 568,767 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after buying an additional 193,315 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Groupon by 170.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,552 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 342,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Groupon by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,886 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRPN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $12.10 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Groupon to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Groupon from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Groupon from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Groupon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
Groupon Company Profile
Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Groupon (GRPN)
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.