Guild Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,200 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 2,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $504,857.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $315,338.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,060 shares of company stock valued at $1,903,189 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NXST opened at $200.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.10. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Articles

