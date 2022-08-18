Guild Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 393.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.51.

Honda Motor Stock Up 1.1 %

Honda Motor Company Profile

HMC opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.69. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

