Guild Investment Management Inc. Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Albemarle makes up 4.1% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Albemarle by 101.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB stock opened at $277.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $291.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 125.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.95.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.05.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

