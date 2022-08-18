Guild Investment Management Inc. Has $446,000 Position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,555 shares during the quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Matterport were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Matterport by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Matterport by 41.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Matterport

In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,830.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $4,715,450.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,194,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,083,686.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,090,550 shares of company stock worth $11,075,908. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.04. Matterport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.94.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Matterport in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

