Guild Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,444 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000. Coinbase Global makes up about 1.6% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 504.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.19.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $85.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.39. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

