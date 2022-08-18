Guild Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Guild Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,360 shares during the quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Gold Resource worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 15,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 40,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

Shares of GORO stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $159.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.62. Gold Resource Co. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $2.63.

Gold Resource Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GORO shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Gold Resource Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Further Reading

