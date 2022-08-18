Guild Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Guild Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Global Net Lease comprises approximately 1.2% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 317.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNL. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Global Net Lease Trading Down 2.1 %

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

NYSE GNL opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -2,285.71%.

About Global Net Lease

(Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.