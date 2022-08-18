Haemonetics (HAE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/15/2022 – Haemonetics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $74.00.

8/11/2022 – Haemonetics had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $77.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Haemonetics had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $76.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Haemonetics had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Haemonetics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Haemonetics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/13/2022 – Haemonetics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/8/2022 – Haemonetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Haemonetics had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $63.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Haemonetics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Haemonetics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Haemonetics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.91. 3,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,725. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $77.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.35. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Get Haemonetics Co alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Haemonetics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,387.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $71,864.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,002 shares of company stock valued at $715,374 over the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth $5,413,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 317,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,702,000 after acquiring an additional 33,266 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth $326,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 190.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

See Also

