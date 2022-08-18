Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.11-$1.23 EPS.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 1.5 %

HBI traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,806,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,495. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.46. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $19.78.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after buying an additional 2,025,040 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after buying an additional 1,371,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after purchasing an additional 997,840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,708,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,336,000 after purchasing an additional 859,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,407,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,959,000 after purchasing an additional 697,615 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

