Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.11-$1.23 EPS.
Hanesbrands Stock Down 1.5 %
HBI traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,806,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,495. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.46. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $19.78.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Hanesbrands Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after buying an additional 2,025,040 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after buying an additional 1,371,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after purchasing an additional 997,840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,708,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,336,000 after purchasing an additional 859,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,407,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,959,000 after purchasing an additional 697,615 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hanesbrands (HBI)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.