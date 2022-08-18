Hartline Investment Corp Acquires 1,501 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,530 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,032 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $557.52. The stock had a trading volume of 31,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.34. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

