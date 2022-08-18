Hartline Investment Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Hartline Investment Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Public Storage Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. StockNews.com upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.33.

Shares of PSA stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $353.11. 3,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,366. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.18. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $292.32 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

