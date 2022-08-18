Hartline Investment Corp Increases Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,102 shares during the quarter. Block comprises 1.6% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Block were worth $12,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Block by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter worth about $612,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Block by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $79.42. 188,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,093,133. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $276.14. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.27 and a beta of 2.45.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Block’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Block from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Block from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Block from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.34.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $2,639,758.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,193,653.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $2,639,758.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,193,653.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,045 shares of company stock valued at $23,775,559. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

