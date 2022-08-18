Hartline Investment Corp Invests $6 Million in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,172 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,000. Hartline Investment Corp owned 0.06% of Chegg as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Chegg from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Chegg from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

Shares of CHGG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.99. 17,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $87.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $194.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.40 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.69%. Analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

