Hartline Investment Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hartline Investment Corp reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,179.7% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 376.5% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 797,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $161,167,000 after acquiring an additional 17,434 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.65.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $215.32. 49,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,855. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.34 and its 200-day moving average is $202.56. The company has a market cap of $137.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 34.23%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.