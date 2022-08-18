Hartline Investment Corp Lowers Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Hartline Investment Corp lessened its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,167 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,950 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $680,165,000. Scgf Iii Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $673,471,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $557,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.26.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $160.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,331. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

