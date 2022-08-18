Hartline Investment Corp Purchases 14,415 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 125.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp owned 0.08% of Domo worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Domo in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Domo by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Domo by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Domo by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Insider Activity

Domo Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $101,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,602.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $185,312.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at $10,351,368.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,602.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

DOMO traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $30.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,070. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.23. The company has a market cap of $992.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.48.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

