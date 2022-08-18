Hartline Investment Corp Purchases 49,285 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,473 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,285 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 2.1% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.53.

Insider Activity

Walmart Price Performance

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.96. 161,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,096,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $380.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.68.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

