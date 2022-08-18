Hartline Investment Corp Purchases 75 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $439.09. 615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.84. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.89.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

