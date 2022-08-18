Hartline Investment Corp Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,152 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $101,717,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 860.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,161,000 after buying an additional 301,800 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,410,668. The stock has a market cap of $185.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

