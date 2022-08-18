Hartline Investment Corp Takes Position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

FAS stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.60. 7,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,755. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $155.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.75.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Featured Stories

