HashBX Trading 9.6% Lower This Week (HBX)

HashBX (HBX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, HashBX has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. HashBX has a total market capitalization of $404,441.29 and $2,619.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashBX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,376.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003827 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004330 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00129423 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00034270 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00068349 BTC.
HashBX Profile
HashBX (CRYPTO:HBX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io.
