Hashgard Price Down 4% Over Last Week (GARD)

Hashgard (GARD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $398,607.31 and approximately $11,362.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,393.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004297 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00128962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00034590 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00070704 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard (GARD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io.

Hashgard Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

