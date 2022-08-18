Haven Protocol (XHV) Hits Market Cap of $14.59 Million

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.59 million and approximately $172,079.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002178 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,515.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,864.35 or 0.07928273 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00176310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00022518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00261019 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.92 or 0.00714108 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.72 or 0.00572921 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001080 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,480,245 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

