Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Downgraded by Bank of America

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

HE opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average is $41.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,527,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70,591 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,166,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,418,000 after acquiring an additional 412,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,738,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,887,000 after purchasing an additional 19,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,811,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,164,000 after purchasing an additional 80,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,788,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.