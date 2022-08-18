Head to Head Contrast: Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) versus Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) and Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Enel Chile has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadscale Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Chile and Broadscale Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Chile N/A N/A N/A Broadscale Acquisition N/A -13.57% 0.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

93.7% of Broadscale Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Enel Chile and Broadscale Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Chile 0 0 2 0 3.00 Broadscale Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Enel Chile currently has a consensus price target of $3.74, indicating a potential upside of 129.45%. Given Enel Chile’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enel Chile is more favorable than Broadscale Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enel Chile and Broadscale Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Chile $3.71 billion 0.61 $110.70 million N/A N/A Broadscale Acquisition N/A N/A $6.34 million N/A N/A

Enel Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Broadscale Acquisition.

Summary

Enel Chile beats Broadscale Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile S.A., an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants. As of December 31, 2021, it had 8,054 megawatts of gross installed capacity, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region. The company also engages in the sale and transportation of natural gas; and provision of construction works, engineering, and consulting services. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and other customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis Chile S.A. and changed its name to Enel Chile S.A. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel S.p.A.

About Broadscale Acquisition

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

