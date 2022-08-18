Head to Head Survey: Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) and Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Rating) and Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Suruga Bank and Hang Seng Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suruga Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hang Seng Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suruga Bank 9.26% 3.56% 0.28% Hang Seng Bank N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Suruga Bank and Hang Seng Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Suruga Bank and Hang Seng Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suruga Bank $819.44 million 0.61 $70.83 million $3.28 8.14 Hang Seng Bank $10.04 billion 3.14 $1.80 billion N/A N/A

Hang Seng Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Suruga Bank.

Dividends

Suruga Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Hang Seng Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Suruga Bank pays out 20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Suruga Bank has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hang Seng Bank has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hang Seng Bank beats Suruga Bank on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suruga Bank

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, resort, startup, project assistance, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; and overdrafts and other financing products. It also provides investment trust, public bond, pension contribution, insurance, inheritance/trust, lottery, foreign currency exchange reservation, pay-easy, Web oral receipt, safe deposit box, external linkage, foreign remittance, fund management, e-combination, payment, nursing care/medical care/dispensing compensation receivable factoring, mortgage, and Internet and telephone banking services. In addition, the company offers staffing, money lending and credit guarantee, mortgage loans guarantee, printing, bookbinding, packing and shipping, leasing, and clerical agency and system engineering services. It operates through a network of 128 branches in Japan. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Numazu, Japan.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The company offers personal banking services, including current and savings accounts, time deposits, mortgages and personal loans, credit cards, and insurance, investment, and other wealth management services, as well as consumer lending services. It also provides corporate lending, trade and receivable finance, payments and cash management, treasury and foreign exchange, general insurance, key-person insurance, investment services, and corporate wealth management; and general banking, corporate lending, interest rates, foreign exchange, money markets, structured products and derivatives, etc. In addition, the company offers retirement benefits, life assurance, fund management, and stock broking services, as well as index compilation and licensing; fund raising and sales; and asset management services. It operates approximately 280 service outlets in Hong Kong; branches in Macau and Singapore; and a representative office in Taipei, Taiwan. Hang Seng Bank Limited, through its subsidiary, Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited, also operates a network of outlets in approximately 20 cities in Mainland China. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Seng Bank Limited is a subsidiary of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited.

