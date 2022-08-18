Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.58 ($0.02). 562,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,444,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 19.41 and a current ratio of 20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.43 million and a P/E ratio of -2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.44.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is involved in developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML), subset of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome conditioning bone marrow transplants to substitute traditional chemotherapy and/or radiation; HEMO-CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells to identify and destroy human AML-derived cells in vitro and in vivo; and Human Postnatal Hematopoietic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

