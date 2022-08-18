Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Director Carmine Falcone Sells 1,500 Shares

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) Director Carmine Falcone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,785. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.46. The company has a market capitalization of $807.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $36.29.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 25.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

