Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 567,659 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 115.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,060,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,659 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.3% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $58,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $49.68. 244,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,804,965. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.62.

