Heritage Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,380 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 92,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $36.21. The company had a trading volume of 316,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,612,404. The company has a market capitalization of $290.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.