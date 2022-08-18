Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $598,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 118,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.73, for a total transaction of $35,981,276.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,353,810 shares in the company, valued at $31,893,758,901.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 118,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.73, for a total value of $35,981,276.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,353,810 shares in the company, valued at $31,893,758,901.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,114,591 shares of company stock valued at $355,690,328 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.0 %

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $316.69. The company had a trading volume of 32,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,815. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $315.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.69. The stock has a market cap of $300.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

