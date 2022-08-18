Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $863,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of VB stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $204.33. 2,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,359. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.84 and a 200 day moving average of $197.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.