Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $863,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $204.33. 2,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,359. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.84 and a 200 day moving average of $197.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.