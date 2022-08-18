Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.2% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $358.24. 20,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $334.71 and its 200-day moving average is $347.67.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.