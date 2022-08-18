Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 8,063.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,222 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $5,746,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 128.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 56,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 31,544 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.41. 1,099,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,514,128. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.84. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $53.58.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

