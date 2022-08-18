Heritage Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,341 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 40,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 11,288 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5,135.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 397,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 389,489 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:KBE traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $51.73. The stock had a trading volume of 33,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,780. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.83. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $60.60.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

