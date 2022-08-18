Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 131 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $267.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.27. The company has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

