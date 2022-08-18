Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 260 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CarMax were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 960.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.89.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.98. 14,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.37 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.82.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

