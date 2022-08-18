Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 26,131 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 26,131 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 3,875 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 292,622 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $24,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $2,584,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,662 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $79.69. The company had a trading volume of 66,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,664,686. The firm has a market cap of $212.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.39.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

