Hightower 6M Holding LLC Buys New Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in LivaNova by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LivaNova by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,308,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Trading Up 0.3 %

LivaNova stock opened at $63.32 on Thursday. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $56.13 and a 12 month high of $93.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.