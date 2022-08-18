Hightower 6M Holding LLC Invests $254,000 in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

CPSI stock opened at $30.89 on Thursday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $453.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Transactions at Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $25,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $25,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $31,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,050 shares of company stock valued at $161,755 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPSI shares. StockNews.com cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

About Computer Programs and Systems

(Get Rating)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.