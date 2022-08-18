Hightower 6M Holding LLC Invests $284,000 in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 469.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,253,000 after purchasing an additional 621,100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Royal Gold by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,570,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,466,000 after acquiring an additional 464,697 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Royal Gold by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 108,972 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,508,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,992 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 458,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,759,000 after acquiring an additional 87,333 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Royal Gold to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $99.89 on Thursday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $75,009.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

