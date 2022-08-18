Hightower 6M Holding LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 31,296 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 24,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 50,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NFG opened at $71.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.16 and a 200 day moving average of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFG. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Insider Activity at National Fuel Gas

In related news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

