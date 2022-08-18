Hightower 6M Holding LLC Makes New $344,000 Investment in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 386.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 22.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $177.60 per share, with a total value of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,899.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WDFC stock opened at $208.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of -0.23. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $163.61 and a twelve month high of $255.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.21). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $123.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.43%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BWS Financial started coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

