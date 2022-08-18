Hightower 6M Holding LLC Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 17.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Kroger by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Kroger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 25.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $48.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average is $51.07.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on KR. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.