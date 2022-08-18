Hightower 6M Holding LLC Purchases Shares of 18,009 Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 90,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 24,260 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $10.13 on Thursday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

