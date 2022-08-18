Hightower 6M Holding LLC Takes $353,000 Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USNA. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 64.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 733,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,311,000 after acquiring an additional 288,307 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 371.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 40,833 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at USANA Health Sciences

In other news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $28,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $28,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $99,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,727.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,231 shares of company stock valued at $577,480 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $72.19 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.49 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.72.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

