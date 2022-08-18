Hightower 6M Holding LLC Takes $407,000 Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,076,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,879,000 after acquiring an additional 233,350 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth $7,484,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 39,212 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 32,903 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 18.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 209,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 32,771 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on CHCT. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance
Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.442 dividend. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.24%.
About Community Healthcare Trust
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.
