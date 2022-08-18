Hightower 6M Holding LLC Takes Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Avista during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avista during the first quarter worth $84,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Avista by 1,438.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Avista Price Performance

Avista stock opened at $44.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.53. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.31.

Avista Announces Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Avista had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $54,212.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho upped their target price on Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

