Hightower 6M Holding LLC Takes Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OHI. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,796,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,760,000 after buying an additional 1,150,891 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,543,000 after buying an additional 658,453 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,191,000 after buying an additional 588,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 441.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 690,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,431,000 after buying an additional 562,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

OHI opened at $33.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $34.47.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.80%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.